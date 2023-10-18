Is Vijay's Leo part of LCU? Udhayanidhi's post sets tongues wagging

CHENNAI: As actor Vijay's action film 'Leo' is all set to release tomorrow worldwide, Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's early review has given a field day for the netizens.

Udhay in his X handle, previously Twitter, has posted his appreciation for the film. He lauded Vijay's performance and Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 'excellent filmmaking'. The post contained #LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) in it adding fuel to speculations that Leo is a part of the cinematic universe weaved by Lokesh.

Reservation for the film is going on full-swing with tickets getting sold out as soon as the bookings open.

Leo will not have a special Early morning shows with both court and government turning down the makers' request for early morning shows during the festival season. Leo would be the first film in years for Vijay to not get a nod for early morning shows.