Begin typing your search...

Is Vijay's Leo part of LCU? Udhayanidhi's post sets tongues wagging

Reservation for the film is going on full-swing with tickets getting sold out as soon as the bookings open.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Oct 2023 9:39 AM GMT
Is Vijays Leo part of LCU? Udhayanidhis post sets tongues wagging
X

(L to R) Leo poster; Udhayanidhi Stalin

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: As actor Vijay's action film 'Leo' is all set to release tomorrow worldwide, Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's early review has given a field day for the netizens.

Udhay in his X handle, previously Twitter, has posted his appreciation for the film. He lauded Vijay's performance and Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 'excellent filmmaking'. The post contained #LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) in it adding fuel to speculations that Leo is a part of the cinematic universe weaved by Lokesh.

Reservation for the film is going on full-swing with tickets getting sold out as soon as the bookings open.

Leo will not have a special Early morning shows with both court and government turning down the makers' request for early morning shows during the festival season. Leo would be the first film in years for Vijay to not get a nod for early morning shows.

Actor VijayLeoSports ministerUdhayanidhi StalinUdhayLeoFDFSLokesh KanagarajLCULokesh Cinematic Universefuelcinematic universe
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X