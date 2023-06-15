Is 'KGF' star Yash a part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'?

MUMBAI: Everyone is waiting to know the details about director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. While the makers have not officially announced the cast, there's a buzz that 'KGF' star Yash will come on board for the film. However, recent reports stated that Yash has rejected the role.

Now, as per a source quoted in a statement provided by the film's team, the reports are "baseless."

"The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it," the source said.

Namit Malhotra is producing the mythological drama. Apart from this, Nitesh is set to bring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal'. The film is slated to release on 6 Oct 2023.



