Is Kavin getting too big for his boots?

CHENNAI: Fresh off the success of Dada, which was released last year, Kavin seemed to have set himself up for the big league, with everything looking up for him. The actor, who had risen to fame with appearances in Tamil soaps and reality shows, looked like a promising young star. However, his on set antics have not gone down too well with those working in close quarters with him.

The actor is turning out to be someone who’s having a hard time on the punctuality front. A producer, who chose to remain anonymous, told DT Next, “Kavin hasn’t really been a breeze to work with, for both producers and directors. He arrives late to the sets and spends an inordinate amount of time in the vanity van. We are compelled to finish shooting the portions of other actors and have to wait before Kavin joins the sets.”

Timekeeping challenges aside, the actor also seems to be getting too big for his boots, or in his case, the paycheque. A few filmmakers were left flummoxed when he placed his demands regarding his remuneration. A birdie in tinseltown tells us, “Aspiring actors dream of being a part of projects helmed by veteran directors.

But Kavin thinks otherwise. When Sundar C approached him for Kalakalappu 3, Kavin had apparently demanded a whopping sum of Rs 7 crore. Another project, which was to be produced by an award-winning director was dropped as the actor asked for a bigger payslip than what was agreed for. Despite numerous attempts, Kavin remained unavailable for comment. On the workfront, Kavin has Star and Kiss in various stages of production.