Irugapatru will have social impact, says director Yuvaraj

CHENNAI: The conceptual teaser of the upcoming film Irugapatru featuring Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Vidharth, Shri, Abarnathi and Saniya Iyappan in lead roles was released by Arya and Sayyeshaa on Monday. Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan and produced by Potential Studios, the teaser was a social experiment that featured a few couples and were asked 21 questions.

As time goes by, they move away from each other whenever they answer in negative. “I too would have moved away from my close people if I were asked similar questions. However, if I am asked the same set of questions now, I would only move a few chairs away I guess,” says Yuvaraj with a laugh.

Yuvaraj Dhayalan

The filmmaker reveals that the concept was always on his mind and wanted to present the audience with an impactful teaser. “The film will be even more impactful. After making back-to-back comic capers, I consciously avoided making similar films. As a result, I wrote Irugapatru in Auroville during the first wave of COVID and completed it in 30 days. The film will have a huge social impact,” he revealed.

In an interview with DT Next, Vikram Prabhu had said that according to Yuvaraj, his character will remain the filmmaker’s favourite. “Yes, I did. I can totally relate to Vikram’s character in the film. Also, Shraddha has carried this role with ease while Shri and Vidharth ensured that they are a part of this film. Abarnathi was on a major weight loss and gain spree. I saw Saniya’s vlog and her girl-next-door looks is what made me bring her on board. All these people had a connection with their characters, which is crucial for the film,” he remarked.