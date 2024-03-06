International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring movies to watch on this day

MUMBAI: On International Women's Day, we should celebrate the achievements, resilience and dignity of women by watching inspiring movies that highlight the strength and spirit of womanhood. So, here are the seven movies awe-inspiring films that you can add to your watchlist.

Babli Bouncer This comedy-drama film starring Tamannaah Bhatia tells the story of Babli, a small-town girl who defies societal expectations and becomes a successful bouncer in Delhi. The movie highlights themes of female empowerment and pursuing one's dreams against all odds.

Sukhee The movie ‘Sukhee’ tells about the challenges faced by homemakers. It sheds light on the sacrifices they make, sparking conversations about societal perceptions and appreciation for their contributions.

Kahaani Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, role played by Vidya Balan, travels to Kolkata from London in search of her missing husband, who was in Kolkata but never went back to London.

English Vinglish ‘English Vinglish’ starring late actor Sridevi is usually mocked by her family for not knowing English. Her attempt to learn the language helps her rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother and a wife in her family.

Gangubai Kathiawadi After being cheated on and sold to a brothel, a young woman played by Alia Bhatt takes control of the world and utilises her underworld connections to rule it and give the women in it a fair life.

Queen The film ‘Queen’ is about determined to find yourself and break free from the shackles of societal norms