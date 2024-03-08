International Women’s Day 2024: Bollywood songs to celebrate the occasion

MUMBAI: International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 globally every year to celebrate women’s accomplishments and resilience in society. Among many ways to celebrate this time of the year, dedicating inspiring and motivating songs seems one of the most legitimate ones. So, here are some songs to celebrate womanhood this International Women’s Day.

Piku Title track (Piku, 2015)

The remix of the song ‘Piku,’ which is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, captures Piku's character, reflecting the playful, angry, and loving sides of a woman, truly defining the spirit of a free soul.

Patakha Guddi (Highway, 2014)

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Patakha Guddi’ from ‘Highway’ is about celebrating freedom. Sung by the melodious Nooran sisters, Sultana and Jyoti, the song is composed by AR Rahman.

Jugni (Queen, 2014)

‘Queen’ tells the story of a young girl's journey of self-discovery after being left at the altar by her fiancé. The song ‘Jugni,’ composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, will definitely make you fall for it every time you listen.

Ziddi Dil (Mary Kom, 2014)

The song ‘Ziddi Dil’ from the movie ‘Mary Kom’ shows Mary Kom's never-give-up spirit, featuring a powerful performance by Priyanka. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and lyrics written by Prashant Ingole, ‘Ziddi Dil’ is a must-listen for Women’s Day.