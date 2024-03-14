Indie music will remain constant: Musician Hemachandra

CHENNAI: An independent artiste, a playback singer, and a music director focusing mostly on Telugu and Hindi cinema, Vedalu Hemachandra began his musical journey with a love for independent and classical pieces like Thyagaraja Keerthanalu’s compositions. Inspired by singer KK’s transition into the film industry, the 35-year-old embarked on an ‘exciting’ journey to pursue a career in showbiz.

His recent work, Raava Raava, takes the audience back to the 80s and 90s, with its retro-based music, dance, and attire of the artistes. With the song clocking more than two million views, an ecstatic Hemachandra recollects to DT Next about the works that went behind the song, his musical journey, and the future of Indian independent music.

Q: Congratulations on the success of Raava Raava. How did you come up with the concept of the song and what are the major works that went behind?

A: First and foremost, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in creating this song. I firmly believe that success is never a one-person effort, but the result of a dedicated team and shared intentions. The creation of Raava Raava was a journey packed with twists and turns. Initially, I had submitted a different version of the song to Hyundai and Universal Music. However, I felt compelled to explore further and craft a new track. The inspiration for Raava Raava struck during a casual jam session with a mandolin instrument, as we played iconic mandolin tunes like Tuje Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, I envisioned a retro-inspired track that would capture the essence of a sweet conversation between a couple, with a unique proposal twist.

Q: What is that one compliment for the song that has a special place in your heart?

A: One compliment that really resonated with me was when a writer remarked, “The lyrics of this song evoke memories of the legendary writer, Srinivasa La Sita Ramashastri Garu.” He’s been my greatest source of inspiration in songwriting. So, hearing that comparison meant the world to me.

Q: Your view on the past, present, and future of independent artistes and independent music in India?

A: Indie music has always held a special place in people’s hearts, becoming an integral part of their personal journeys. Whether it’s the indie music we’ve cherished in the past, the present tunes that resonate with us, or the ones we’ll encounter in the future, there’s an enduring beauty in their essence. This soulful quality remains constant, anchoring the indie music scene and ensuring its timeless appeal. I’m confident that the journey ahead will be filled with great experiences as we continue to embrace independent music’s unique spirit.

Q: What genre of music would you like to explore next? Or any particular language you’re planning to venture into in the near future?

A: There is an endless world of exploration within music. My interests aren’t limited to a specific genre. Rather, I am fascinated by all aspects of music and its diverse elements. My curiosity extends beyond boundaries, encompassing various facets of this art.