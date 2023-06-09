Indian animator makes it big in hollywood

CHENNAI: Renowned animation supervisor and multi-award-winning short filmmaker, Harinarayan Rajeev, is celebrating double success with the release of his highly anticipated movies this month. In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, he served as the animation supervisor, while in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, he showcased his talent as a senior animator.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr, reintroduces the classic G1 designs into the live-action Transformers movies. Harinarayan Rajeev led a team of over 40 animators in Montreal and Bengaluru, bringing new and innovative action, and transformation shots to the film. The movie aims to cater to all generations of Transformers fans, including the introduction of the G1 designs and a new group of Transformers called the Maximals.





Poster of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Reflecting on his experience, Hari shares, “I love how Rajamouli in his movies, specifically in RRR, makes use of props or environment in his action shots, such as using metal chains or pillars for the fights.” He further explains, “For one particular shot, the client requested something cool and dynamic. Immediately, I approached one of my best animators, Li Yin, and asked him to animate a scene, where the character picks up a lamp post and attacks the other using it. The shot turned out really well in the film and everyone loved it.” He considers it a small homage to Rajamouli’s movies, showcasing his appreciation for the director’s creative approach.



Despite working remotely from Vancouver, Hari successfully orchestrated the efforts of animators from MPC Montreal, Canada, and MPC Bengaluru, India, to create awe-inspiring shots that captivated audiences worldwide.

Additionally, Hari played a role as a senior animator in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, released on June 1 to critical acclaims. Reflecting on his involvement in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Hari tells DT Next, “I believe that Spot is one of the most stylised and innovative characters I have ever worked with. Spot doesn’t have a face, and in order to sell his acting and performance, I found inspiration from Pantomimes.” Working as a senior animator at Sony Pictures Imageworks, Canada, Hari had the opportunity to contribute to the character development of ‘Spot’, voiced by Jason Schwartzman.





From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Hari takes immense pride in the contribution of Indian talent across various departments, such as animation, software engineering, CFX, pipeline TDs, in making the visually stunning Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Sony Pictures Imageworks. He emphasises, “What makes the Spider-Verse franchise distinct from other animated movies is, its visual artistry. Every frame of the movie is like a comic book page, achieved through the combined efforts of artists from around the world. Crafting each pose with utmost care and appeal to resemble comic book illustrations posed a significant challenge for animators.”



With groundbreaking films like these, Hari firmly believes that the world will recognise the true potential of Indian animators. He states, “I believe that this milestone will pave the way for more Indian animators to attain international acclaim, and uphold the highest standards of excellence.”

In addition to his role as a successful animation supervisor, Hari is a talented filmmaker, known for his work in various genres. His latest short films, Sawa and Adima, have garnered multiple awards at film festivals worldwide. Fuelling his passion for horror and sci-fi, Hari has produced several short films that explore these genres, showcasing his signature filmmaking style. Currently, Hari serves as a senior animator at WetaFX in Vancouver, Canada.