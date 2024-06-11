Indian 2 will be a special film in my career, reveals actor Rakul Preet Singh

CHENNAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about her character in the upcoming vigilante film Indian 2, calling it a different role from her previous films.

She said that it would be a special film in her career "not just because of the people involved in the movie, but I was able to resonate with my character."

Spilling the beans on her role in Indian 2, she said, "I play a headstrong, self-confident woman in the movie. It is too early to divulge more but yes, it has been a delight to work with Shankar Sir and to be able to pull off this role with the nuances he shared with me while shooting for the film."

Indian 2 is the sequel to Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 1996 blockbuster, Indian. The second installment also stars Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Brahmanandam among others. Anirudh Ravichander's music for the album has already been topping the charts.