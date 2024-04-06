Indian 2: Kamal Haasan-S Shankar's much awaited sequel to hit screens in June 2024

CHENNAI: The makers of magnum opus 'Indian 2' on Saturday announced the release of the film with a poster.

The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster will hit the screens in June. However, the date of release is yet to be unveiled.

The political-action-thriller starring Kamal Hassan, directed by Shankar has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The film's announcement poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions on their X handle, where they wrote: “Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy!INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!.”

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. This will also be actor Vivekh's posthumous release and his only collaboration with Kamal Haasan.