Indian 2 intro: Senapathi comes back to crack the whip

CHENNAI: The intro video of the most anticipated film Indian 2 has been released on Friday.



The Kamal Haasan-starrer's glimpse video is a atypical of a Shankar film where the innocent are required to grease the hands of government officials to get their work done. Kamal as Senapathi says he will bring to account the wrongdoers wherever he spots an illegality.

Anirudh impresses with his "Come Back Indian" number with stunning visuals of people awaiting the come back of Indian (Senapathi). The video featured glimpses of Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Bobby Simha.

‘Indian 2’ boasts a massive ensemble cast, which apart from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Sunil Grover and Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, among others in pivotal roles.

The film is a collaborative effort between Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production company Red Giant Movies, with Anirudh Ravichander has done music for the film.