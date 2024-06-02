Indian 2 audio launch: A star-studded evening

CHENNAI: The audio launch of filmmaker Shankar’s Indian 2 took place in a grandeur manner at Nehru Stadium on Saturday. The event witnessed the presence of many celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Shankar, Anirudh Ravichander, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Nassar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Aditi Shankar, Madhampatty Rangaraj, Pa Vijay, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Subaskaran and Brahmanandam, among others.

Headlined by Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Kalidas Jayaram and Priyabhavani Shankar in key roles.

Sequel to the 1996 hit film, Indian 2 features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Lyca Productions is producing the film, in association with Red Giant Movies. Sreekar Prasad is overseeing the cuts and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer,

The film is hitting the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 12.