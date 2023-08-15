Independence Day 2023: Patriotic songs that evoke patriotism

NEW DELHI: Independence Day is an occasion when we celebrate the spirit of India and remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. People celebrate this day in their special way. And any celebration is incomplete without music. To mark this occasion, take a look at some of the patriotic songs that will make you feel proud about being an Indian.

'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

One song that always pops in mind when we talk about Independence Day is none other than A R Rahman’s iconic song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ which perfectly resonates with people's feelings of love and devotion towards the motherland. It was released in conjunction with India's 50th anniversary of independence in 1997 and since then it has become an anthem of patriotism.

'I love my India'

Kavita Krishnamurthy's vocals beautifully conveyed the emotions of pride and affection for the nation through the song the song 'I love my India' from the movie 'Pardes'.

'Rang De Basanti'

With the title track of 'Rang De Basanti' movie, one can definitely elevate their Independence Day celebrations. It is a bhangra-fusion song that has patriotic fervour with a touch of fun element to it. Daler Mehndi's energetic voice and Aamir Khan's Bhangra to the beats of dhol are more than enough to pump you with a profound love for the country. It will definitely make you fall in love with the rich culture of India.

'Ae Watan'

'Ae Watan' from the movie 'Raazi' is a soulful patriotic song that connects to the heart. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this song captures the essence of the sacrifices made by a daughter for the country and her love for the nation.

'Des Rangila'

Whenever the tune of 'Des Rangila' plays anywhere it automatically uplifts the patriotic vibe within us. This song from the 2006 film ‘Fanna’ is one of the songs that instils a sense of pride in us. Beautifully sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer, Desh Rangila.

'Yeh desh hai veer jawanon ka'

Another song on the list is 'Yeh desh hai veer jawanon ka' sung by Mohammed Rafi and Balbir from Dilip Kumar's evergreen ‘Naya Daur’. This song is played at almost every function celebrated on Independence Day.