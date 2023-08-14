Independence Day 2023: Check actors who played freedom fighters on screen

MUMBAI: Bollywood has a long history of film reliving India's struggle for independence and they have been popular with the audience not just for bringing chapters from pre-independence India to the big screen but also infusing them with patriotic fervor. The leading lights of India’s freedom struggle have been portrayed by some of the country’s best known actors on the silver screen.

They brought the inspiring stories of the national heroes to the audience, over the years, earning plaudits and awards for their moving portrayals. Here’s a look at some Bollywood greats who portrayed freedom fighters on screen.Aamir Khan as Mangal Pandey in 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'.

Aamir Khan as Mangal Pandey in 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising' Superstar Aamir Khan portrayed the role of Mangal Pandey in the 2005 historical biographical drama ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’. The film is based on the life of a soldier in the British Indian Army whose rebellious spirit sparked the first war of Indian independence in 1857.





Kangana Ranaut as Queen of Jhansi in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' Actor Kangana Ranaut portrayed the Queen of Jhansi in the 2019 historical drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The film got a positive response and many appreciated the acting skill of Kangana in the movie.





Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh in 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' Actor Ajay Devgn played the titular role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s biographical period film, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’. The movie honoured Bhagat Singh's unrelenting bravery and sacrifice.





Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh in 'Sardar Udham' In Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Sardar Udham’, actor Vicky Kaushal portrayed Udham Singh, who tried to exact revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. His portrayal of the freedom fighter perfectly encapsulated his ferocious dedication and determination.



