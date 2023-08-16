In pics: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani celebrate Independence Day with grandkids

MUMBAI: As India celebrated its 77th Independence Day, people from different walks of life on Tuesday marked the occasion in their own special ways. The celebrations included the hoisting of the tricolour, colourful parades and other events. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, too, celebrated Independence Day 2023 with their whole family with much enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour.

Pictures and videos from the Ambanis' I-Day celebrations surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The glimpses showed Nita Ambani standing next to her husband and waving the national flag. However, it was their grandchildren who stole the attention with their cuteness.













Amping up the Independence Day celebrations, Nita Ambani donned an ethnic suit to go with the mood. Her daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani were also dressed in traditional ensembles.













Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 10th address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated 76 years of independence on Tuesday

