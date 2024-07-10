"I'll forever cherish": Tamannaah celebrates 9 years of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'

MUMBAI: To mark the ninth year of the release of SS Rajamouli's directorial 'Baahubali: The Beginning', which went on to become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema, actor Tamannaah Bhatia penned a gratitude note and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah posted throwback photos to mark this day.

"Sharing the pictures, nine years ago, my dream of working with @ssrajamouli sir became a reality. Being a part of this movie alongside the amazing cast and crew was not only fun but also a major learning experience! I'll forever cherish the privilege of being part of this magnificent film franchise...and will always be thankful to the audience for all the love they gave our movie, then and now. Here's to celebrating #9YearsOfBaahubaliTheBeginning."

As soon as the post was shared fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "My beauty" while Sobhita commented, "This Barbie is a baddie."

'Baahubali: The Beginning' movie was written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad, the period action film gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide with an estimated expense of over Rs 200 crore, and it gave the Tollywood industry a whole new identity.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred south actors Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The high on VFX film was awarded the 'National Award for the Best Feature film', in the year 2016 and director Rajamouli received the 'Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award'. Post the grand success of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', actor Prabhas garnered a lot of appreciation for his amazing transformation and dedication to Rajamouli's dream project.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah will be seen in 'Vedaa'.The film will hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, 'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.