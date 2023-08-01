I want to do roles that are beyond glamour: Deviyani Sharma

CHENNAI: Actor Deviyani Sharma with back-to-back OTT releases in Telugu has carved a niche for herself in the south industry. “Save The Tigers: Season 1 and Shaitan did well and won critical acclaim. They both are of contrasting genres and have been well-received. I am now shooting for the second season of Save The Tigers, which I am sure will be better,” says the Mumbai girl.

Deviyani not only shoots for ad jingles when she is not shooting in Hyderabad or Chennai, but also makes it a point to spend time behind the camera. “I assist directors or even shoot some ads because I come from a theatre background and I would want to spend my time equally behind the camera so that it prepares me well to be in front of it,” she tells DT Next.

Deviyani has been listening to quite a few scripts in Tamil lately and reveals, “I would be signing roles that would prove my potential as a performer. Female actors have started getting good author-backed roles and I want to explore them. There are certain industries that are still male-dominated but the Tamil industry isn’t one. I look up to actors like Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh, who do roles that have redefined south industry. Sridevi was someone who struck a fine balance between performance and glamour. I want to do such roles. I am also honing my Tamil and Telugu to sustain myself,” she concludes.