I want to be that actor who plays different characters: Sunaina

CHENNAI: The team of Regina looks fresh even after a long day of promotions. “It is the team. A good script needs a good backing from a good team. Being with them has made the process enjoyable,” begins Sunaina. Director of the film Domin D Silva seconds Sunaina and adds, “That was the first thing she asked me after she was convinced with the script. Sunaina asked about how the project will be designed and how I am looking to take it forward. Only after I told her the entire plan, she gave the nod for Regina.”

Producer of the film Sathish Nair is also the film’s producer. “Domin and I keep discussing working together. We did a music video prior to this. Regina was the perfect script for us to come together for a feature film. I come from an entrepreneurial background and emerged successful. So I knew what would work and what doesn’t. This film would work with both Tamil and Telugu audiences,” says Sathish.

Sunaina, who is known for playing a variety of roles across genres and languages, says that she doesn’t want to be repetitive. “I look upto actors, who play different characters. I want to be that kind of an actor. Some people tell me I should be doing the formula that has already worked for me but I don’t want it to be that way. I don’t plan and I am someone who goes with the flow. I thought Regina is a film I should definitely be doing,” the actress explains.

Domin says that the film will be an entertainer. “We haven’t tried to convey a message. It will be an entertaining watch for 130 minutes. Moreover, Sunaina has dubbed for her role. We were clear that it is only her voice that could do justice to the character,” he concludes as Sunaina smiles.