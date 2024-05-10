"I try, highlight country's heritage, diversity": Sonam Kapoor on showcasing India's craftsmanship worldwide

MUMBAI: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor never misses a chance to dish out fashion goals with her appearances in public and always makes sure that her presence is felt whether in India or globally.

Sonam has always proudly showcased the Indian craftsmanship globally.

On showcasing India's beautiful heritage, history, and diversity on top global platforms, Sonam said in a statement, "If I had to represent India in one way or another, I would highlight the country's diversity and resilience. The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilisation means that whatever is made in India has great value. It is a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance."

She added, "Besides being the land of yoga and spiritualism, for which India is renowned in other parts of the world, it is also celebrated for its music and artisanal craftsmanship. It is the realm of jewellery and embroidery. Most notably, numerous haute couture and luxury houses have their clothing intricately embroidered in India."

Sonam through her fashion and style always tries to impact pop culture. And she often inspires her fans by using her social media handle to champion Indian craftsmanship.

On this, she stated, "When you have a platform, there is a responsibility to put your most authentic self forward, you must represent your truest self and not a facade. When you have the right moral values and world views, it is interesting to see how people appreciate that and attach themselves to it."

Recently, Sonam Kapoor expressed her gratitude after global art museum Tate Modern inducted her as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee.

In a statement shared by the actress' team, Sonam said, "I'm deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavoured to champion our artists at every opportunity."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller 'Blind'.