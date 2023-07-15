I stand with my union, colleagues: Priyanka on Hollywood actors strike

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lent support to the strike called by a Hollywood actors union and said she stands in solidarity with her colleagues.



The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on Thursday voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).



''I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike,'' Priyanka wrote on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo of SAG-AFTRA logo.



The strike by Hollywood actors is the first strike since 1980. It is also the first instance when two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.



Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.



Priyanka was most recently seen in ''Citadel'', streaming service Prime Video's globetrotting spy series alongside Richard Madden.



In Hollywood, she has also featured in television series ''Quantico'' and movies such as ''Baywatch'', ''Isn't It Romantic'', ''The Matrix Resurrections'' and ''Love Again''.