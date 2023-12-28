I owe my career to him: Sonu Sood condoles demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth

MUMBAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth. He wrote, " 'Kallazgar' my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN."

Sonu shared a picture of Vijayakanth. The next slide showcased a video scene from the movie.

The last picture showcased Sonu's look from the movie 'Kallazhagar.'

Notably, Bharathi directed 'Kallazhagar,' a Tamil action drama film starring Vijayakanth and Laila.

Other cast members include Nassar, Sonu Sood, and Manivannan. It was released on February 6, 1999.

Earlier in the day, the party informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics.

While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.