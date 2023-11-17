"I love you infinitely": Aishwarya Rai pens note for daughter Aaradhya on her birthday

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned a year older on Thursday.

Aishwarya shared a throwback picture with Aaradhya on Instagram to send her warm birthday greetings.

She captioned the post, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU... precious love... I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

In the picture, young Aaradhya, dressed in a pink outfit, smiles at the camera as she poses for a selfie with her mother. Aishwarya, on the other hand, wore a black printed dress.

Notably, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo, who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'Ghoomer'. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which got a massive response from the audience. She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.