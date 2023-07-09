I love the way south films tell stories to the audience: Jonita Doda

CHENNAI: Actor Jonita Doda’s latest multilingual release Salmo, has appreciation pouring in for her from all quarters. Her role of Sameera has been lauded and recognised by filmmakers as well as her counterparts in the showbiz. “Probably because Sameera isn’t your regular eye candy. It is something different from all my previous outings. She is subtle yet has different shades to her. She is clear on what she wants. To sum it up, Sameera is very different from my off-screen persona. The cherry on top of the cake is that the film is made in eight languages,” says Jonita.



Salmo is also a 3D film, which Jonita is excited about. “It is usually an Avatar or an action film that is made in 3D. However, a romantic film like Salmo is released in 3D for the first time. It is a home grown genre and the idea was amazing. Moreover, the songs were produced in eight different languages and the entire team worked hard to make Salmo what it is today,” says Jonita with a smile.

The actor compliments her co-star Vijay Yesudas and says that they instantly connected well. “We both are spontaneous actors and it didn’t take much for us to go into the first take of the film. Our first shot was approved in the first take. He was cooperative and it was fun working with him,” adds Jonita.

10 minutes into the conversation and listening to Jonita makes us wonder if she also croons melodious songs in her films. “You mean singing? My mom would be the happiest person to hear this. I wish I could sing. But yes, now that you have put this idea in my mind, I hope it happens soon,” she laughs.

Jonita also has her bucketlist and has been ticking it. “I would certainly want to play a Wonder Woman kind of a character or a lead role in an espionage film. I love to play a spy someday,” says the actor, who currently has Hindi and Punjabi films in her pipeline. “I would love to do another south film soon as I love the way they tell their stories,” she concludes.