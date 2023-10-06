"I like doing films that make an impact on society," says Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is known for making films inspired by real-life incidents or characters. Be it 'Padman', 'Kesari', 'Airlift', 'Bell Bottom', 'Rustom', and 'Gold' the actor has delivered a number of true incident-based hit films.

His recently released film, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', where he portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero, is another addition to his repertoire.

On Friday, during a press conference, Akshay revealed that he loves doing films based on real-life incidents. "I personally enjoy doing these (real-life incident) kinds of cinemas which can make an impact on society, I like those kinds of cinema. But also I would not say I won't do 'Welcome', or 'Hera Pheri' I like doing those films too, but this also I enjoy the most," he said.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai 'Mission Ranignaj' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

During the press conference, Akshay also called 'Mission Raniganj' one of his best films.

