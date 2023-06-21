‘I hope to have humility, kindness that Ajith, and Rajini sir have’

CHENNAI: Carrying the patina of strength and grace, Zareena from Kaala left an undying mark in the hearts of her admirers. With laudable roles across languages to her name, Huma Qureshi has amazed the audience with something new and impactful, every time she graces the screen. “I have grown up around strong women. Cinema today has a strong influence on youngsters. I want to portray characters that inspire them. Growing up as a woman, we were always told to stay quiet. But I want young girls out there to raise their voices and opinions. I would gladly be that inspiration for them by playing empowering characters,” says Huma, with eloquence and a fulfilling smile.

The south audience made Huma a household name with her roles in Kaala, co-starring Superstar Rajinikanth, and Valimai alongside Ajith. Reminiscing her experience with these stars, Huma says “Such highly accomplished actors, both Ajith sir and Rajini sir have a lot in common. They have never taken their stardom for granted. They keep working very hard with each film, and haven’t taken success to their mind. I have learned so much from these gentlemen and the way they work. I hope and pray to have that kind of humility and kindness.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has taken over the OTT space by storm with her Monica, O My Darling, which was released last year. Huma also has Tarla, an upcoming biopic on the late renowned Indian chef, Tarla Dalal, a role she enjoyed portraying because of her fondness for food. “It was a joy playing Tarla Dalal, one of the most famous home chefs, who became a sensation back in the day. It’s a homage to all our mothers, who were the ‘original feminists’, and how they balanced their family and career. This generation is standing on the shoulders of their sacrifices. It’s beautiful how women like Tarla Dalal navigated that space. Women are always told their place is in the kitchen. But it’s inspiring how she cooked her way out to great heights,” explains Huma, describing her father’s legacy in the restaurant business to be the reason for her proclivity for food.

The actor manifests her desire to play real-life characters that radiate inspiration. “I wish to play Meena Kumari someday. I feel like I can do it the best, I know so,” desires Huma as she concludes with a loud giggle.