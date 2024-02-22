I had to make sacrifices to get in shape: Arjun Rampal

MUMBAI: It is never easy for an actor to perform action sequences in a movie and needs a lot of effort. Actor Arjun Rampal has also undergone a tremendous physical transformation and rigorous training for his role in the upcoming action thriller film 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa'

While talking about his preparation work, he shared, "For this role, I had to go way lighter and work on my agility. I swam every day in open waters to increase my cardiovascular strength. Ran 10K thrice a week and ate clean. I had to make sacrifices to get in shape and tip the scale in my favor. I ate a lot of protein and followed a strictly veg diet thrice a week."

He elaborated on the challenges faced during the shoot and how he suffered two slip discs, because of which he couldn't continue the filming of his project for two weeks.

"While shooting, I suffered from two slip discs, and production kindly paused shoot for 2 weeks so I could recover. I had to be careful but at the same time get stronger to give my best performance. And of course, to keep Vidyut in mind because he's also very well-built and does an excellent job on himself," he added.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

Earlier, actor Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the 'Crakk' trailer, hoping that the audience would appreciate the film.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Rampal said, "I was always happy, even while shooting for the film. Now the film is about to be released, and the result we have got is amazing. I hope that the audience will appreciate this film a lot."

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. 'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23.