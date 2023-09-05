I don't think my views on nationalism have an effect on my films: Kangana Ranaut

CHENNAI: Dressed in a pink dress, there is an air of command and grace as Kangana Ranaut walks into the Chandramukhi 2 press meet venue. She smiles at our camera as we pan at her. She along with Raghava Lawrence, Subiksha Krishnan, Srushti Dange, Ravi Maria and editor Anthony prepare to talk about the much-awaited Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu and produced by Lyca, releasing on September 15. Here are excerpts from the interview:



On being compared with Jyotika from the first part:

"Jyotika is a tremendous actress and has a huge impact on the franchise. Though I didn't have a chance to meet her, I recently saw in a video, where she had said that I am her favourite actor. I am humbled by that gesture. Moreover, Jyotika played the character of Ganga, who was possessed by Chandramukhi. In Chandramukhi 2, I play Chandramukhi herself. When the film came to me, I knew these comparisons would be made."

How Thalaivi helped Kangana go about her role in Chandramukhi 2:

"Jaya amma (J Jayalalithaa) was a multi-layered personality. Similarly, Chandramukhi 2 required lots of emotions throughout the script. I made my debut in Dhaam Dhoom, and then Thalaivi happened. Playing Jaya amma in Thalaivi, took me close to the audience. I realised what they would like to see and how they react for each and every scene. That helped me to know emotions better when I entered the sets of Chandramukhi 2."

Feeling at home on the sets of this multi-starrer:

"I didn't open up much for the first few days to my co-actors on Chandramukhi 2 shooting spot. Afterwards, I started feeling at home. The best thing about south film industries is that actors do not go to their caravans for breaks. Instead, they sit in chairs in the shooting spot and go to caravans either to change or after completing the shoot. Hindi cinema should learn from here. Also, when I shot for my directorial, Emergency, I told my crew to gel with their co-stars instead of using their caravans. Frankly speaking, I love south films, south cultures and south cuisines. I am not saying this just because I am on a stage in Chennai. This is how I am at home too. There will be southern food available all the time."

'My views have an effect on my films? I don't think so':

"I am a Nationalist and I speak for the welfare of fellow Indians and the nation's well-being. I also talk on women empowerment and other social causes. 90 per cent of the population resonate with my ideas. A niche section does not agree with my views. Pahadi people are least curious and I am from up north. I keep a track of what is happening across my nation and voice my opinions on it. However, I don't think it has a cascading effect on the films that I am a part of."