I-Day 2023: Actor Vishal visits SVA School near Karaikudi

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishal on the 77th Independence day on Tuesday visited SVA School in Thekkur Village, 30 minutes from Karaikudi.

The school has 210 Girl students from grade 1 to grade 5. He was shooting for his 34th film directed Hari in Thoothukudi and visited the school as the team was shifting to Karaikudi.

The actor says that he was very happy to celebrate Independence day with these lovely children. It was a wonderful moment to cherish.

"Thankfully shifting from Tuticorin to Karaikudi and having no shoot today made it possible for me to attend this event," the actor said.

The actor also said, "I also thank the Teachers for grooming these young kids and I see a bright future for these kids, the enthusiasm and self confidence in them is really a must watch, God Bless."