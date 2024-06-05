I believe in doing impactful roles, says Surya Ganapathy

CHENNAI: Be it on or off the screen, actor Surya Ganapathy is not the run-of-the-mill character you would come across in the industry. Preparing for her Telugu film Sangeet, produced by Lahari Films, she begins, “I am a chilled out person, who likes to go with the flow.” A successful model, and having worked as an actor across languages, Surya likes to take it one at a time. “I am someone who strongly believes in being a part of films that are meant for me. I don’t ask for opportunities as well because a director would have penned a character keeping someone else in mind. That wouldn’t be fair on my part as well,” she says with a smile.”

The actor played the role of Gayathri in Boomika (OTT release) which won appreciation from several quarters, and gave her a decent fanbase too. While actors go full throttle on social media with frequent posts and reels to stay relevant and be in the limelight constantly, Surya differs. “Social media can take you forward only to a certain extent. At the end of the day, my performances should do the talking. I don’t see myself aligning with the hustle culture on social media. As I said, I don’t rush towards any roles. I wait for the right stories to land me,” she adds.

Surya will be seen in Vikram Rajeshwar’s Chennai City Gangsters and a role of different shades in Sangeet. “My character will be seen in the climax of Chennai City Gangsters. Though it is more like a cameo, it still would be impactful. In Sangeet, I don’t play a typical eye candy or a girl-next-door character. It has different shades to it. Even if it is a 20-minute role, I see if the character has the scope to drive the story as well as the space to perform. However, I would love to experiment while headlining a film and also play solid power-packed roles.”

Talking about her upcoming films, she says, “There is another Tamil film, I am in talks for as of now apart from the couple of films I have spoken about. I certainly don’t have a dozen films on hand,” signs off Surya with a smile as she gets ready for her next shot in Sangeet.