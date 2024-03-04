Huma Qureshi gives peachy vibes in her outfit of the day

MUMBAI: Actress Huma Qureshi, who is gearing up for the upcoming third season of the streaming political drama show ‘Maharani’, rocked the peach colour in her OOTD (outfit of the day) and left the netizens swooning over her style.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Monday shared an array of pictures.

In the pictures, Huma can be seen wearing a white crop top, peach layered skirt, and a matching coat.

The actress left her tresses open and wavy and gave a special mention to her hair flip in the caption.

Huma wrote in the caption: “That Hair Flip.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen essaying the titular role of Bihar Chief Minister in the fictional political drama streaming show ‘Maharani 3’.

The trailer of the show, which was unveiled recently, shows Huma’s character of Rani Bharti serving her sentence in jail for the alleged murder of her politician husband.

When her kids are attacked, Rani comes out on bail to avenge the murder of her husband and to settle the scores with those who framed her husband’s murder.

The trailer also shows how the old players hold their territories by their scruff while breaking news grounds in the politics of Bihar.

It also shows how spurious liquor kills several people in Bihar and how it’s linked with the politics.

‘Maharani 3’ will drop on March 7 on Sony LIV.