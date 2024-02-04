Hrithik Roshan praises 'Fighter' co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh, calls her, "brilliant actor"

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' is receiving positive responses from the audience and doing well at the box office.

It also stars Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanchi Gill, who has already received a lot of praise from the 'War' actor. He called her a "brilliant actor" in response to one of the social media users on X. Hrithik wrote while praising Sanjeeda, "I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.."

This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter .

Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.#FighterBlockbuster #FighterMovie — Sandeep Chatterjee (@Sandeep36288074) January 29, 2024

He said this in response to an earlier post by one of the fans who mentioned, "Dear @iamsanjeeda. This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter .Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed. #FighterBlockbuster #FighterMovie"

After receiving so much appreciation from the ace actor, Sheikh expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Thankyou for getting out the best from me...Most honest and giving actor@iHrithik" Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.



The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER.

A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!!"

The film entered Rs 100 crore club earlier this week.