Hot Spot trailer challenges stereotypes in society

CHENNAI: On Monday, actor Aishwarya Rajesh released the trailer for the film, Hot Spot. Helmed by Vignesh Karthick of Adiyae fame, the film will hit screens on March 29.

Sharing the trailer on X, she wrote, “Very happy to launch the #HOTSPOT Trailer, “Your Shamefully Tales.” It looks very intriguing and intense. Best wishes to the entire team. An ‘A’ film for a family audience. #HotspotTrailer (sic).”

Bankrolled by KJB Talkies and 7 Warrior Films, the trailer begins with the quote, “An adult-only film for a mature family audience and youth.” It stars Kalaiyarasan, Gouri Kishan, Sandy, Aadhitya Baaskar, Ammu Abhirami, Janani Iyer, Subash Selvam, and Sofia in pivotal roles. Gokul Benoy is handling the cinematography, and Muthayanis the editor. The music is composed by Satish Raghunathan.

Earlier, director Vignesh spoke to DT Next about the film and said, “We don’t have the courage to probe into some of the basic things that happen before our eyes on a daily basis in society. It is only when the consequences affect us that we think about them. Hot Spot is a story that analyses such important things. The film will bring awareness and courage to knock the minds and ask questions to the young and old.”