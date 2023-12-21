"Hope u all get entertained": SRK writes to fans as excitement builds around 'Dunki'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited comedy-drama 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is finally up for release on Thursday. Fans just can't keep calm to watch the SRK's new avatar on screen.

The film's first show in India is at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration.

Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media.

In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release. A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue. Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh took to X and wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki. https://t.co/y9arzwZBHs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who never misses a chance to inspire fans with his witty and interesting comments. In his trademark style, SRK asked his adoring fans to go and watch the movie first. A post on his official handle on X read, "Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. #Dunki."

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way. . Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki.

So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year.

I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.