Hope to do a lot of work in every corner of the world: Jaya Ahsan

MUMBAI: Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan, who was recently seen in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer thriller 'Kadak Singh', said that she wants to do a lot of work in every corner of the world, adding that she wants to be connected with good storytellers.



In ‘Kadak Singh’ directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj plays A.K. Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory. Jaya plays Naina, who is AK's girlfriend.

"As an actress I am hoping to do a lot more work in every corner of the world... Anything that challenges me or excites me, I will do it. I want to be connected with good script, good directors, and storytellers," said Jaya, who's known for her work in films like 'Aborto', 'Bishorjan', 'Ardhangini', among others.

On her character in 'Kadak Singh', Jaya said, "All of us have gray shades, that’s how we are made, that’s how human psychics work. This has been shown with a lot of sensitivity in the film, where every character serves a purpose in the story. All three women in this film have different depth to their characters. It's very well written, I feel."

'Kadak Singh' is streaming on ZEE5.