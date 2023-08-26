Hope it’s a beginning of a new chapter: Kriti after National Award win

CHENNAI: Winning a National Award is a big deal, says Kriti Sanon after bagging her maiden best actress honour and she hopes it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her professional journey.

Sanon, who is currently in her ninth year as an actor, bagged the award on Thursday for her performance in filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s dramedy Mimi.

“It is definitely a big moment for me, my family and those who associated with me on this film. I’ll always remember what I felt when I got to know that I have won this award. I’m hoping that this is the beginning of a new chapter of my life,” she said.

Mimi, in which Sanon played the titular character who decides to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, is a gift that continues to give, she added.

“The National Award is a big deal and it’s the most prestigious award. It is a film that is so close to my heart and has already given me so much love, whether it is from the audiences or my first Best Actress award,” Kriti said.

Sanon recalled that she gave everything to the character, stating, “Mimi is one of those films that really touches your heart and you become passionate about it as an actor. The whole journey that I went through, gaining 15 kilos, it had chunks which were extremely draining, but it all kind of feels worth it now.”



Sanon shares the best actress award with her contemporary Alia Bhatt, who was recognised for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Up next for Sanon is her maiden project as a producer, Do Patti, in which she stars alongside Kajol.