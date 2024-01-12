Hina Khan performs Umrah; says 'it brings peace and calmness'

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan, who is on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, has shared glimpses of her Umrah. She reflected upon the emotions she has at the majestic Kaaba, saying it brings her so much peace and calmness.

The TV star, who had recently shared the news of her being hospitalised because of high grade fever, is now on a visit to the Islamic pilgrimage Mecca.

Known for her work in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina shared pictures and videos on her Instagram, where she enjoys 18.9 million followers.

Giving a glimpse of her journey, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress wrote a note: "It was not my first time.. But the anxiety, nervousness, emotions are exactly like the first time.. you weep and weep and only weep like a little girl.. you feel hypnotised, your lips freeze, you get chills when you look at the majestic Kaaba.. you just can't take your eyes off, it's so overwhelming.. This place brings so much peace and calmness in me.. Alhamdullilah.”

A picture features Hina wearing a burkha and reading the holy book. She captioned it: “A peaceful corner in safa-marwa and my zamzam that's all u need..”

Another video shows the actress praying to the Almighty. It was captioned: “It's so difficult to find a place in Mataf area in Haram sharif to offer namaz coz it's 24/7 fully packed and busy.. Especially for women.. Alhamdullilah, offered all my salah's in the first row in mataf.. Blessed.”

She dropped some close snapshots of the religious place, and wrote: “Jumma Mubarak Blessed Alhamdullilah MAKE DUA.”

The geotag location was “Makkah Masjid-al-Haram.”

On the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.