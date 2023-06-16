Hina Khan on 'Barsaat Aa Gayee': 'Tejasswi, Karan may have been better'

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's on-screen chemistry always receives a lot of appreciation, and with the release of their new song 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', their fans are in for a visual treat. However, there has been comparison between their pairing and Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash commonly known as 'TejRan' pairing.

The actress feels if they both would have done the song, it would have been equally good or even better.



At the launch of the song, the actress expressed her joy of being in a music video again with Shaheer. The monsoon song 'Baarish Aayi Hai' was released last year with Karan and Tejasswi.



When being compared to them, the actress said: "Karan and Tejasswi looked beautiful as a couple in their song last year. The song was very good and they looked beautiful. I don't think we should compare anyone. When a writer writes a song, he has an artist in mind. So this time we got this opportunity to work. I am sure if Karan and Tejasswi would have done this song they would have done it equally good or even better than us. We are thankful that this time the team chose us."



Talking about the song, she said: "This is my second video with VYRL for barish. The first song was shot in Kashmir. So we were very worried about the locations for this one. The story of the song is so beautiful and catchy. I am very happy Shaheer and I got this opportunity to be a part of this song.



'Barsaat Aa Gayi' has been composed by duo Javed Mohsin and lyrics have been penned by Kunal Vermaa. Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben are the singers. The song has been released under the label of VYRL.

