"Have pushed my body to breaking point for Tiger 3": Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Actor Katrina Kaif is all set to reprise her role of Zoya in 'Tiger 3'. On Tuesday, the makers dropped a solo poster of Katrina. Katrina looked intense sporting an all-leather suit with black boots. She can be seen holding a gun in one hand and a rope in the other.

Sharing her experience stepping into the shoes of Zoya once again, Katrina said, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I'm very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time."

"It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet," she added.

Besides Katrina Kaif, 'Tiger 3' also stars Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, will hit the theatres this Diwali.