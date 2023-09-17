Have a bit of fun…”: SRK wishes PM Modi on his 73rd birthday

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, warm birthday wishes have been pouring in. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a special post on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK penned a note, which read, “Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes.”

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

Not only King Khan but Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and many others from the film industry posted birthday wishes for PM Modi on their respective social media handle.

Apart from the film industry, leaders from across the political spectrum, including from Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), extended birthday wishes.



"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. Congress President Mallikarju Kharge, in his post on 'X' also wished PM Modi good health and long life.

“My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” Kharge said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended his greetings.

“Birthday greetings Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness.” Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also conveyed his greetings. National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah extended his best wishes.

"I want to extend my best wishes and I pray for his (PM Modi) long life,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wished PM Modi good health and a long life and said he prays to God to give PM Modi strength to deal with issues such as Manipur, Kashmir and inflation “I wish him good health and long life...He has led the nation in difficult times...Today there are several issues in front of the country such as Manipur, Kashmir, inflation and unemployment...He will continue to face such situations in the coming year...I pray to God to give him strength to deal with these issues as long as he is in power," Raut said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said that PM Modi will celebrate his next birthday as ‘former PM’ of the country. "...He may celebrate this birthday as the Prime Minister, I wish him health and happiness...But next birthday, he will celebrate as former Prime Minister...," Tiwari told reporters here.

Coming to Shah Rukh’s work front, he is basking in the success of 'Jawan’.

In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.