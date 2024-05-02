'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta’s web series Gandhi, where Pratik Gandhi is playing the titular role, has made some new casting announcements and the most significant one of them includes Tom Felton of Harry Potter fame. Tom will be seen playing the role of Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi’s friend in London during his student days, as per Deadline

Felton spoke about his association with the project and told the publication, “I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure.”

Hansal also shared this on X (formerly Twitter) and shared the names of other actors too who are joining the cast. Apart from Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon will be seen in the show.

The show brings back Pratik Gandhi back with Hansal Mehta after their popular web series Scam 1992. It also stars Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi. Applause Entertainment is producing the series. The show is based on Ramachandra Guha’s books ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi – The Years that Changed the World’.

Mehta said in a statement, “Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he’d have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life.”