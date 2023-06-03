Harkara, film based on India’s first postman announced

CHENNAI: The movie that was announced on Friday, is from the makers of V1 murder case, is based on India’s first postman.

Harkara is an upcoming Tamil historical period film, which is written and directed by Ram Arun Castro, who will also be playing the lead role. The film is being produced by N A Ramu, Saravanan Ponraj and Aravind Dharmaraj. The music for the film is composed by Ramshanker. The first look from the film has raised the expectation levels instantly among the audience. The film’s name and tagline “Harkara..? Since 1854, history returns” is doing the rounds on the internet, sparking theories about the meaning of Harkara. It is a Bengali word, which means a runner who carries mail or messages. Further information with regard to the movie and its cast is still unknown. It is to be noted that Ram Arun Castro was seen in a movie called Oattathoodhuvan-1854, released in 2015, which was also about the first postman of India. This film was officially selected and screened in four prestigious international film festivals across India. However,the film still remains unknown to many people.