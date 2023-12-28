Harish-starrer Parking to stream on OTT platform from December 30

CHENNAI: After a successful theatrical run, Harish Kalyan’s Parking is all set to stream in Disney+ Hotstar from December 30. It is written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

It also stars Indhuja Ravichandran, MS Bhaskar and Prathana Nathan, among others. Bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and KS Sinish, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and received positive response from the audience.

The team planned to release the movie on September 28, but later it was postponed.

Parking has music by Sam CS. Jiju Sunny handled the camera for the film and Philomin Raj was the editor.

Apart from this, Harish has Labbar Pandhu, Diesel and Nooru Kodi Vaanavil in the pipeline.