Harish Kalyan’s upcoming Parking nears completion

CHENNAI: Parking, a thriller drama starring actor Harish Kalyan, has created a huge buzz before the wrap-up of shooting.

The film is written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, and produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory. Indhuja will be seen playing the female lead in this film, which also features MS Bhaskar, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, Ilavarasu, and others in pivotal roles.

The entire film is being shot in Chennai, and will be wrapping up soon. It is worth mentioning that Ramkumar Balakrishnan earlier worked as assistant director to KS Sinish in Balloon. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS, with Jiju Sunny handling the cinematography.