Harish Kalyan plays Anbu, a cricketer, in Lubber Pandhu

CHENNAI: On account of actor Harish Kalyan’s birthday, the team of Lubber Pandhu unveiled a glimpse video featuring the actor’s character in the film on Saturday. He plays Anbu, who is an exceptional bowler. Written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film also stars Attakathi Dinesh, Sanjana, Kaali Venkat and Bala Saravanan in key roles.

S Lakshman Kumar is bankrolling Lubber Pandhu, under the banner Prince Pictures. Sean Roldan is composing the music, while Dinesh Purushothaman is handling the camera. Madan G is the editor. Details regarding the film’s release date is kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Harish who was last seen in Parking, also has Diesel, Nooru Kodi Vaanavil and an untitled with filmmaker V Vignarajan of Andhagaaram fame in the pipeline.