Happy Birthday Hema Malini: A look at best performances of Bollywood’s Dreamgirl

Dream Girl

Released in the year 1977, the film starred Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Ashok Kumar in the lead roles. The film gave Hema Malini the title ‘Dream Girl of Bollywood’. The film’s plot revolves around Sapna (Hema Malini) taking up aliases to support an orphanage. When she meets Dharmendra, her past comes up with her when he invites her to live in his palatial home.