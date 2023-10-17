Happy Birthday Hema Malini: A look at best performances of Bollywood’s Dreamgirl

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor turned politician Hema Malini, also known as the ‘Dreamgirl of Bollywood’ has been in the entertainment industry for almost five decades and has captivated her audience with her films. As she turned a year older today, let’s take a look at some of her outstanding performances.
Dream Girl
Released in the year 1977, the film starred Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Ashok Kumar in the lead roles. The film gave Hema Malini the title ‘Dream Girl of Bollywood’. The film’s plot revolves around Sapna (Hema Malini) taking up aliases to support an orphanage. When she meets Dharmendra, her past comes up with her when he invites her to live in his palatial home.
Seeta aur Geeta
Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the comedy-drama film featured Hema Malini in a double role. Released in the year 1972, the film received massive responses from the fans and Hema Malini garnered a lot of praise from the audience for her amazing performance. The film also starred Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar.
Sholay
Talking about Hema Malini’s best roles, how can someone forget her iconic character Basanti, in the action drama film ‘Sholay’. Hema Malini played the role of bullock cart driver and was the love interest of Dharmendra in the movie.
Prem Nagar
Helmed by K S Prakash Rao the film starred Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around the ups and downs that Karan Singh (played by Rajesh Khanna) and Lata’s (played by Hema Malini) relationship faces and how their love triumphs in the end.
Jamai Raja
Hema Malini played the role of a strict mother-in-law in the film who tries to create problems in her daughter’s (played by Madhuri Dixit) married life in order to separate her from her husband (played by Anil Kapoor).