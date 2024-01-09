Happy Birthday Farah Khan: A look at her best choreographed songs

Farah Khan is one of Bollywood's prominent directors, but no one can forget the magnificent choreographies she composed in some of the most popular dance numbers over the last three decades. Farah has motivated some of the top talent in the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, to bring out their inner dancers. As she celebrates her birthday today, let's look at some of her best-choreographed songs.





Chaiyya Chaiyya Farah beautifully choreographed actors Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora as they swayed to the rhythm of the music on top of a moving train in one of the most memorable song-and-dance moments from the 1998 film 'Dil Se..'.







Sheila Ki Jawani Katrina Kaif blazed fire to the screen with her killer indo-western fusion number from the film 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah's choreography, mixing influences of hip-hop and belly dance, created an infectiously colourful sequence that had entire theatres bursting into dance. The item number became an instant hit and still considered Katrina’s one of the best dance number.







Ghaghra The choreography of this peppy track from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' is unique in that it pairs an elderly dancer, performed by Madhuri Dixit, with a playful youngster, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Dancing complemented the song's fun tone and included a lot of colour and movement onscreen. The song was a hit.







Munni Badnaam Hui This popular item song from Salman Khan's film 'Dabangg' featured the superstar dancing along with Bollywood diva Malaika Arora to a foot-tapping beat. The distinctive 'thumkas' and footwork in Farah's choreography are still recognised and often imitated by people to this day.







Ek Pal Ka Jeena Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with the 2001 blockbuster 'Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai'. The infectiously catchy song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' highlighted his dance talent in the finest way possible. Farah harnessed Hrithik's dancing talent in an excellent choreography based on popping and locking.

























