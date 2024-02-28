Hansika-starrer Gandhari eyes summer release

CHENNAI: Hansika Motwani, whose Rowdy Baby, Guardian, Man, and Nasha are in various stages of production, plays dual role in Gandhari. Helmed by R Kannan, who is known for his films Kanden Kadhalai, Settai and The Great Indian Kitchen among others, Hansika portrays the roles of a Hindu charity official and a tribal woman.

The shooting of Gandhari has concluded, and the final stages of production are currently underway. The team is aiming to release the film in April.

Billed to be a commercial horror, the makers constructed a cave set in Chennai to film flashback scenes happening in 1943. LV Muthu Ganesh is composing the music. Balasubramaniam is handling cinematography and Jijinthra is the editor of this film.

Official announcements regarding the teaser and trailer will be made by the makers soon.