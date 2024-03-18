Hansal: Achint Thakkar’s music is moody, subversive, never stereotypical

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who serves as the showrunner on the streaming series ‘Lootere’, has heaped praise on music composer Achint Thakkar saying that his music is moody, subversive and never comes across as stereotypical.

Achint has composed the theme song for ‘Lootere’. In the past he has collaborated with Hansal on the hit streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ and ‘Scoop’. The theme song from ‘Scam 1992’ became a viral hit with many Instagram Reels and memes using the title track.

Talking about the collaboration, Hansal Mehta said: “There are multiple elements that drive a thriller - visuals, performance and music. I have collaborated with Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992 and Scoop. He gets mood, pace and story just right. His music is contemporary, moody, subversive and never stereotypical. ‘Lootere’ also needed music that could represent its action, drama, and thrill and Achint has done exactly that.”

Achint said: "The creative partnership of Hansal sir and Jai Mehta (the director) is phenomenal. The kind of stories they have for the audience is beyond anyone's imagination and with ‘Lootere’, they are introducing a world that may sound utopian but has a strong relevance to the world we live in. I was mesmerised with this world and that inspired the theme song for the series. I have worked with Hansal sir and Jai before but Lootere is a remarkable addition to our long-standing partnership. I'm glad that the theme song is finally out for the audience to enjoy.”

‘Lootere’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.