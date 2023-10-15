GV’s Kingston a trilogy; team films massive ship sequence

CHENNAI: GV Prakash’s 25th film as an actor was launched in a grand scale by the legendary actor-filmmaker, Kamal Haasan. The film that is titled Kingston is being directed by Kamal Prakash and produced by Zee Studios in association with GV Prakash’s Parallel Universe Pictures is being shot at a rapid pace.

Some of the exclusive updates we have from the sets is that the sea-based adventure will be a three-part movie. Our birdie in Kodambakkam told DT Next, “Kingston is a trilogy that will be a one-of-its kind in Indian cinema where Indiana Jones meets Harry Potter.”

Kamal Haasan with the cast and crew of the film

The source added that the set of a massive ship has been built, which is where the shoot is currently taking place at a studio in Chennai. “The team will shoot for 22 days in the ship before shooting for another eight days on sea for crucial portions,” the source said.

10 days into the shoot, the movie is doing its pre-release business rounds in the trade circle like hot cakes. “Kingston is made on a budget of over Rs 20 crore and has already made profits for the producers. Other official announcements will be made in the coming days,” they said.

Kingston has Divya Bharathi playing the female lead while GV Prakash is also composing the film’s music. Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer while SS Moorthy is helming the art department.