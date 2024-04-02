GVP’s dedication for Kalvan is phenomenal: Filmmaker PV Shankar

CHENNAI: Kalvan stars GV Prakash Kumar, Bharathiraja, Ivana and Dheena in lead roles. Cinematographer PV Shankar is making his directorial debut with this film.

Talking about the film, PV Shankar said, “There are a few films and genres that work well with the audiences beyond the linguistic barriers and the regional boundaries. As a cinematographer, I felt that the ones with forest premises and engrossing stories have been received well by the audience. Kalvan will be a delightful entertainer for the audience, as it brings together lots of action, adventure, emotions and thriller moments.”

PV Shankar

The filmmaker praised GV Prakash’s dedication and shared, “GV Prakash’s dedication for Kalvan has been phenomenal. It’s not an easy task to focus both on music and acting at the same time. But he has exceeded our expectations with a naturalistic performance and lovely songs for this film. Ivana is a true talent, and she has come up with a promising performance in this film. It’s a dream come true for everyone to work with Bharathiraja sir, and I feel blessed to collaborate with him on this project.”



The background music for Kalvan is composed by Revaa and editing is handled by San Lokesh. PV Shankar himself is taking care of the camera.

Produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the film is set to hit screens on April 4.